“Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.” Lavrentiy Beria — the ruthless secret police chief in Joseph Stalin’s Soviet Union — once bragged that he could prove criminal conduct on anyone, even the innocent.
Robert Mueller has torn a page from Beria’s playbook. Does anyone doubt that Mr. Mueller and his pack of partisan, political, prosecutorial hounds are out to harass, hamstring, and ultimately destroy a duly elected president, Donald Trump? And this at the behest of "the resistance," the Trump haters, and the other bitter, malcontents leftover from the 2016 election. Beware, Mr. Mueller. Tens of millions of us “deplorable” Americans support and stand with this president. We admire his accomplishments, his courage, his strength and his love for this country.
John Maksim
Oro Valley
