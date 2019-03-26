Robert Mueller is coming under criticism from some for declining to make a recommendation regarding prosecution of an obstruction of justice charge. Has anyone thought this through? Who would be the key witness as to whether an investigation or prosecution was obstructed? That's right, Robert Mueller.
Cases where a prosecutor is also a material witness for the prosecution range between rare and never, because the judge or jury would be unduly influenced by the prosecutor's status. Mueller declined to exonerate, but also declined to make a prosecution decision. He thus avoided a conflict of interest. That's all there is to it.
Richard C. Sipan
Green Valley
