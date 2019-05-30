Instead of exonerating Trump and his associates, the Mueller Report highlights their amoral criminality. When the Russians offered dirt on Hillary to help Trump win, Trump and company did not do the right thing as good citizens and report the offer to the FBI. Instead, they "loved it" and they still don't seem to see anything wrong with their deeds. Now hundreds of former federal prosecutors of both parties say they would have prosecuted Trump for obstruction of justice for trying to end Mueller's investigation, if not for the Justice Department's policy that a sitting president is immune from indictment. How and when did the Justice Department illegally amend the Constitution to make a president of whichever party a Roman god-emperor who is above the law and accountable to no one? All Americans who are not infected with Trump cult worship delusion disorder must unite to preserve our democratic republic by throwing out the current pretender to divine rule and by working to correct the Justice Department's serious error.
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.