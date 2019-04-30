It is unlawful to accept anything of value in a US campaign from any foreign source. It is unlawful to agree with other parties to commit a crime and have any of you make any concrete step toward its commission. Donald Jr conspired with Russians to violate the law, and, although they did not deliver, the meeting they had constitutes a criminal conspiracy. The President propagated a false explanation for the intended unlawful meeting, constituting another count of obstruction of justice. This on top of obstructing the Flynn investigation. Impeachability does not end there. Trump receives payments from the US Treasury other than his salary, which is unconstitutional. Trump gives aid and comfort to Vladimir Putin in his foreign policy. Trump gets money from foreign governments without Congressional consent when their personnel stay at the Trump DC hotel. Trump has failed to appoint people to all the positions designated by law. Trump illegally employs his daughter and son-in-law. These are five grounds to impeach besides Mueller's report.
David P. Vernon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.