Re all the hoopla concerning the Mueller report on President Trumps culpability on charges of colluding with Russia during the last presidential election. I apply the old adage: "If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck it is a duck". Trumps public admiration of Putin, his public praise of Putin, and his public call for Russia to hack Clintons e-mails is sufficient for me to conclude the three requirements are satisfied. That may not be sufficient to satisfy the legal requirements of culpability, but we all can draw our own personal conclusions and, either way, vote accordingly in the 2020 elections . I suspect there will be other larger issues that will sway voters minds before 2020 but in most cases I will apply the "duck" test.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.