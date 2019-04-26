Re: the April 19 article "Report reveals Trump's efforts to end probe."
If the Arizona Daily Star wishes to be an auxiliary unit of the Democratic party it should state so plainly. A number of investigations of Trump, his campaign staff and associates, including the Mueller probe, have reached the conclusion that there was no collusion with the Russians. But what is the Arizona Daily Star headline? "Report reveals Trump's efforts to end probe". Buried deep in the article - written virtually as an aside - is the acknowledgment that there was no collusion with the Russians. Why didn't the Arizona Star lead with that fact? Investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, along with the false narrative of Russian/Trump collusion, was after all the reason for the probe. Concerning obstruction, the most basic fact isn't addressed. Trump in fact did not fire anyone involved in the investigation and did not interfere in the Mueller probe.
Joseph Labuda
Midtown
