Attorney General William Barr’s memorandum on the Mueller report was by a man whose opinion always has been that the investigation was illegitimate. The public has not seen one word written by Mueller while 85% of Americans (can’t all be Democrats) want to see its full release. We don’t know what Mueller was tasked to find, what he concluded or why, or who he interviewed, but Barr, two days after receiving the 400-page report plus exhibits, concluded-- no obstruction of justice-- even though that is not his job to do.
Barr says he will redact grand jury records, but has not asked the courts for permission to release them. Barr has said he will not release information embarrassing to third parties. Both have been done in previous such investigations.
The only complicity of the media has been reporting on the Barr memo as “The Mueller report says. . . . .”. Something I would have expected only from the fake news Fox News or the Trump party.
Grant Winston
Marana
