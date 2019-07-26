Here's how far Donald Trump has debased the United States of America: Robert Mueller testifies that the President of the United States--the nation's chief law-enforcement officer--lied to the Special Counsel, directed a witness in a federal investigation to lie and fabricate evidence, could not be exonerated from the charge of obstruction of justice, and, by promoting WikiLeaks, gave a "boost" to "illegal activity." Mueller reiterated the established fact that Russia interfered in American elections because our nation's worst adversary wanted Trump elected. And all that damning testimony Trump calls a "disaster" not for himself but for the Democratic Party!
In any previous Presidency, the outrage would have been deafening, but after 2 1/2 years of Trump, the country simply says, "What else is new?" What have we allowed ourselves to become?
Andrew Browning
Foothills
