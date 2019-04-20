Now that the report is out its time for Americans to have a gut check. Supporters of this president now have to look at sworn testimony and evidence given under oath against the lies in public by this President. His own scant testimony in answering written questions was a joke given he said he did not remember multiple times. Under oath he cant remember. In front of his rally he claimed he has such a good memory when he laced in to Hillary for saying she didn't recall some multiple times in a public hearing where she with stood questions under oath for eleven hours. Trump supporters cannot in good faith keep accepting lies distortions and false hoods from this man and claim they are patriots. GUT CHECK TIME and assess whether you are supporters of this liar or your country.
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.