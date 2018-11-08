November 6 2018 I couldn't help remember my Brothers and Sisters who gave their lives for our Freedom to vote! 50,489 gave their futures for our Right to make changes. I remember my friend John , his first patrol in Nam, he was at Point on his first patrol, 300 yards outside the camp a sniper hit him , his platoon leader got to him, John still his cigarette in his mouth, 18 years old. His Parents never did recover of their loss of their Baby. Now we must defeat #45 in 2020 or sooner!! Remember we must restore our Country to what it was before!!! John and 50,489 paid for that Right!!
David Leon
Northeast side
