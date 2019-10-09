No more pretense, this is your prophet speaking - are you sheep or the conservatives you claim? I’m embarrassed for you. No fake news, just a false and jealous god....

Dennis Palmer

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments