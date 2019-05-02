The country I have always loved and been so proud of has changed. I have never been so sad and yet there is no one that cares. We have lowered our standards, accepted the ugly and politicians are bought now to the point where I wonder why we bother to have elections.
It does not matter what political party we favor. Manipulation and greed have won. Disfunction rules. Supposedly George Washington said the two party system would ultimately fail. It is definitely not working. Change it all.
I will not likely live to see a country where we can accomplish any return to political civility, sensible gun control, money spent for the betterment of humanity and a brighter future for our young citizens. The Roman Empire failed and I'm frightened our beautiful USA appears to be headed in the same direction.
Elizabeth Andersen-Loutzenheiser
Oro Valley
