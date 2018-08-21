Normally I don't make it a habit to drop names, but my friends Chuck, Kamala and Jon from Montana contacted me this past week. Their last names are Schumer, Harris and Tester, and they're all U.S. Senators. Even though I've never met them, they addressed their pleas for money to "friend."
Although I felt flattered that they contacted me, I didn't send them any dollars. This didn't stop Kamala, who sent me another desperate missive for more money. Surely there must be a better way to run a political campaign than to constantly reach out to voters urging them to send even a minimal amount to fight the opposition. We need to pass a serious campaign reform bill that puts caps on the limit any candidate can spend. The amount of money that will be spent on campaigns across the country is nothing short of obscene.
Charles Schultz
Northeast side
