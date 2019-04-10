Re: "Women bare all, expect no reaction", April 10, the writer wants comments. There was a time when men would view naked and near-naked women for a price, and that was okay, but now women are partially exposing themselves for free, and that’s not okay? Apparently it’s too uncomfortable for some men to accept that women want to be in control of their bodies, their message, and their choices. Hard to believe that the women’s movement is over 50 years old, and yet this is still an issue. Women objected to sexy calendars in the workplace because it wasn’t their choice to have them there. It's about consent. The writer thinks someone should tell the media this exposure is unacceptable. Then what? No media outlet, ever, anywhere, under any circumstances, should post an image of a scantily clad woman? I think the best route is to go to the government and have them regulate women’s clothing and then we can be more like Iran.
Barbara Jones
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.