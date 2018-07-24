I first picked up a morning newspaper more than 50 years ago. I’m addicted to the morning newspaper. Now, because of the bias of my morning newspaper, I may need to check into rehab. I play a little game each morning and the results are almost always the same. I count the number of letters to the editor, editorials and political cartoons, and tally the number of attacks on the president.
On Monday, there were 20 letters, two columns and one political cartoon. A dozen letters were blatantly anti-Trump, as are both columns and the cartoon. No pro-Trump or pro-Republican opinions. The guidance on the Star’s website states that submissions with “libelous statements or name calling will be rejected.“ Yet I found the following in reference to the president: “abusive,” "disastrous,” “treasonous,” “moron,” “stupidity,” “humiliating.” This bias is making me want to break the cycle of newspaper addiction. Will the “Affordable Care Act” cover my rehab?
Kevin Pierce
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.