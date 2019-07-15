Re: the July 5 cartoon by Robert Swaim.
I struggle with the truth that our current president embodies everything we teach our children and our grandchildren NOT to be. Never accepting and acknowledging blame, always blaming others. Name calling, bullying, lying, self aggrandisement. A man who he has never read a book because he is too busy with more important things. Claims he was top of his class in college, without allowing his transcript to be viewed. I am struck with the thought that he represents the Seven Deadly Sins of humanity. Daily our news outlets list the times he has lied to the nation, to other nations, with every word he utters. How do we put an end to this? Can we afford to wait 2 more years while the rest of the world laughs at us. While we pay for his golf trips and the trips of his family members. Wake up to the scam people. We are being taken.
Bette Cochefski
East side
