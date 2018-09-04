As many people noticed, Martha McSally started running a negative ad against Kyrsten Sinema even before the primary election. McSally noted her military service in Iraq as the first female fighter pilot in combat. She then contrasted this with Sinemas' public anti-war advocacy and more than implied that Sinema did not support the troops. Apparently when McSally took her oath to defend the Constitution, she only meant those parts with which she agreed not to include the First Amendment. Sinema clearly was not demeaning the troops, but questioning a dubious war policy.
What I would like to hear from McSally are explanations of her reasons for changing her mind on building a border wall, her willingness to throw thousands of Arizonans happy with the ACA under the bus by voting umpteen times to repeal, and her seeming embrace of President Trump, a self proclaimed abuser of women, when she, herself, claims abuse as a young woman. Unfortunately, I suspect she is committed to the low road.
Jeff Saylor
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.