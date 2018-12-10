Congress has put off until Dec. 21 to completely fund the government. Why does America continue to put up with an inept Congress year after year? They should be fired on the spot. But "we," who actually hire these people, have to put up with it because we have no real say on how they manage their time. Waiting for the next election doesn't work.
How about this: if a fully funded budget is not ready by Oct. 1, funds for the Congress would stop, i.e. all salaries would cease and would not begin again until the budget is fully funded. Stop the salaries of the principals and their staffs and salaries of janitors, maintenance staff. Offices would not be cleaned. Stopped up toilets would stay that way. Cafeteria? Closed. That should be incentive enough to make Congress do their jobs. Make them act like adults, not spoiled children who play politics with the budge like it was a toy.
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.