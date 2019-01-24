I have found that all problems can be solved by having all parties get together and lay their issues on the table. Like buying a used car, negotiations begin, and a middle ground is often found. I do not care what Trump has on the table, Pelosi should sit down and negotiate a solution to get items she wants. Often nobody gets all they want and maybe no one is happy but a solution is found. Family arguments, business disagreements and world situations are often solved in this manner. The Democrats' hate for Trump has to be moderated to at least come to the table to resolve issues to benefit our Country.
Douglas Shumway
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.