The majority of Americans do not want The Wall on our Southern border. That being the case, the Republicans in the Senate are not listening to their constituents, you know the voters who sent them to Washington. These senators are supporting trump - why? He did not vote to get them elected. Why then are they so frightened of him they are ignoring their constituents while thousands of citizens are being hurt because of the shutdown he "owns".
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.