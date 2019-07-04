Bear in mind that nations that have massive military parades on their National Day have parade grounds specially constructed for that purpose. Even France has its parade on a route set up by the Emperor Napoleon . The United States does not have a national military parade ground. Our national mall is grass and macadam over swampy soil. Even a single Abrams main battle tank would simply chew up the landscape. It cannot support the parade of batteries of self-propelled guns, wings of self-propelled missile launchers, and troops or companies of tanks. We have a tough enough time cleaning up after the pedestrian mobs at our inaugurations. If we are to include modern field weapons in our national day parades we must construct a parade ground that can take the weight and thrust of multi-ton tracked vehicles. This Fourth the most our military can do is transport a few light service vehicles to the vicinity of the mall and park them there. It is going to look stupid.
David P. Vernon
Midtown
