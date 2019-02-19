Thank you, Arizona Daily Star, for your lead article in the Feb. 14 Business section, "How worried should we be about $22 trillion national debt?" In my opinion as a retired banker: "A whole lot!"
None of our congressional representatives, Republican or Democrat, seem troubled to add another trillion or more to their annual deficit spending bills. President Trump signed the last such budget with the comment "never again;" but then lowered taxes instead. Someday soon, interest on the debt can no longer be held artificially low by the Federal Reserve, and holders of the debt will demand a better return.
Then Social Security, Medicare, the military and other government services our citizens depend on will suffer. Let's hope our government doesn't anger China or Japan any time soon — they may demand two or three trillion of their American credits be paid in cash.
Jack Boggess
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.