I read with a yawn the National debt hit 22 trillion. I didn't understand National debt, but just a little research indicates the national debt is 4.4% of GDP. The debt has increased by 653% since 1989. In the short term, deficit spending is good for the economy. Goods and services are produced, people are hired. The big Trump-Republican tax cut helped stimulate the economy, but also jacked up the National debt. But so what? Just print more money. Then what happens?
The best guess is: As the debt-to-GDP ratio increases, debt holders could demand larger interest payments. They want compensation for an increased risk that won't be repaid. Diminished demand for U.S. Treasurys would further increase interest rates. The dollar is devalued and the economy slows maybe goes to recession or worse.
I think that is our future unless we wake up. The solution for what appears as an inevitable crisis will not be easy for any of us.
Daniel McDonnell
Foothills
