I have been a CPA in public practice for over 50 years. We now have a national debt of $21 trillion and the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects a cumulative deficit of $12.4 trillion from 2019 to 2028. If we face another recession or war this deficit will be considerably higher.
President Trump didn't create this budgetary mess, but together with Congress, he's making it worse. Restraining deficits and debt is just not currently fashionable for either the Republicans or the Democrats.
Our national budget is about $4.1 trillion. If interest rates increase to, say, 6% the interest expense on $33.4 trillion of debt would be $2 trillion. This is half of the current budget! We have to deal with balancing our books and even reducing the total debt now. The dillydallying has to end!
Douglas R Holm
East side
