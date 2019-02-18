"Cadet Bones Spurs" really did it. He declared a "National Emergency". I hate to say it but the only one in his life time was when he thought he would get drafted. As a Vietnam Vet, I can tell you that he was no smarter back in the day than he is now. Rich spoiled little brats did not get drafted. To confirm this, just ask any vet from that war how many rich guys were there fighting with them.
Gun violence is a far greater problem . As long as we allow unlimited money from the coffers of the NRA to be put in the pockets of our legislators that problem will exist.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
