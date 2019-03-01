With all due respect to all of you Trump Fans out there – this President is a clear and present danger to the National Security of The United States. To paraphrase two highly respected individuals infinitely more qualified than I: “(Trump) treats our friends as enemies and our enemies as friends (Former Secretary of Defense James Mathis) – and – Trump is (wittingly or unwittingly) a Russian Asset (Former Acting Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe). For those of you with a military intelligence background think in terms of MICE (Money – Ideology – Coercion – Ego). Our current President scores off the Richter Scale on at least two of these criteria.
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.