July 4th, 1776 was a significant date in the history of our country when thirteen united colonies made a public declaration of their independence from Great Britain. This was not a political rally, a show of military might or a chance to boast of political accomplishments. This brave event was the foundation of a great country and any change of the founder's intent makes a mockery of its importance.
To have Donald Trump stand in front of the Lincoln Memorial and make egotistical pronouncements is the height of blasphemy. It would be better for the President if he stayed in the White House and watched the event on TV.
Robert M Drake
Marana
