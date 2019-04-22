My Oxford Pocket Dictionary defines nationalism as patriotic feeling, principals, etc. Nationalist is listed as a synonym for patriot.

Patriot is defined as a person who is devoted to and ready to support or defend his or her country.

My Dictionary of Etymology says that since 1884 nationalism means devotion to one’s own nation.

I find nothing about race, religion, sexual orientation, age, political viewpoint, immigration status, or any reasonable explanation to turn it into a knee jerk, hate filled smear.

I am proud to be an American nationalist.

Betty Bohm

East side

