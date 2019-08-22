We accept four races among humans: Caucasian, Asian, African and Indian/Indigenous/Native American. Only the Indian race is defined by membership in a political entity. I have Native American ancestors according to family tradition and my DNA - just like Elizabeth Warren has. My husband was an enrolled member of the Oglala Lakota Tribe. According to our laws, he was an Indian, I am not. I thoroughly understand the Tribes, which are sovereign nations, wishing to determine their members, just as the United States wishes to determine who are citizens of the USA. But racially, only the Native Americans are denied their ancestral heritage. There were no Tribal enrollments until the US government demanded it in the 1930s. People who had left the reservations by that time could not be enrolled. However, they did not cease to be descended from people who were Native Americans. There is no reason to condemn Elizabeth Warren for descending from her proven ancestors.
Bette Bunker Richards
Northwest side
