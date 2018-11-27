Re: the Nov. 24 brief "Officials: Free speech protects those in photo."
Even though the Baraboo superintendent felt powerless to reprimand these high school boys because she could not know the intentions in their hearts, she is absolutely responsible for what’s in their heads, which appear to be cavernously empty. I can forgive her cowardice when faced with the firing squad of angry parents who want to protect their children from recognition that actions have consequences. However, I would like to suggest these ignorant teenagers be subjected to some education.
After school is out for summer break, all those little brown shirt wannabes must remain in school to become sentient beings. I suggest watching "Judgment at Nuremberg," newsreels of liberated death camps, "Schindler’s List," and several of Hitler’s orations. Each and all followed by guided discussion groups by someone who knows history, causes and consequences.
Susan VonKersburg
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.