Re: the May 31 letter "US should heed 'Christchurch Call'."
Seldom has a stronger case been made for the need for education in civics -- in our US constitutional republic -- than two letters appearing May 31, both of which reflect ignorance of basic principles. "US should heed 'Christchurch Call'" criticizes our government for not joining in an effort to curb "online hate," without explaining how the government could do this without violating the First Amendment to our constitution. It is precisely unpopular speech that needs and gets constitutional protection, speech which is popular does not need it, and anything not advocating violence, well, it is protected; after all, who is to determine what is "hate" and what is not?
And speaking of constitutional protections, "Where's the evidence behind Barr support?" confuses where the burden of proof lies. Absent proof that one has lied, supporting that person as honest does not require "evidence"; the burden is on the one accusing, not the one defending.
These are fundamental principles; that they are so poorly understood is near criminal for our nation.
John Johnson
Foothills
