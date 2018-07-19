I am grateful that the Star makes a point of doing a presidential fact check column each Sunday. However, I believe a weekly scandal update is also needed. Along with all the abject lying that takes place on a weekly basis, there are so many newsworthy scandals that require continued updating so your readers will be able to follow the progress, or lack of progress as it applies to each.
We are likely to forget about last week's scandal if it's not continually reported on because a new and more stunning one will coming very soon. Please consider a brief scandal update along with your fact check. It's human nature to forget one horrific occurrence when it's replaced with another.
Debbie Smith
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.