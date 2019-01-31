In viewing and reading the national news, I find it hard to discern the checks and balances that are supposed to be at the basis of our Constitution to keep one branch of the government from dominating the others. I must confess it has been some time since I have opened an American government and history textbook and I know I could use a review of what the norm is supposed to be.
Are our representatives operating out of personal vendetta or are they participating in the checks and balances we should all be celebrating? Maybe a simple review in the Star of the branches of government and what the Constitution requires of the executive, legislative and judicial branches in regard to their legal obligations. What is the role of the Speaker of the House, for instance? It could make a space for civil dialogue.
Lois Rose
Vail
