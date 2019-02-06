Negotiating with a liar is like trying to catch an eel in a vat of oil, blindfolded. I pity Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer dealing with Trump. How other countries can trust him on treaties I don't know.
He constantly lies even about things he must know can easily be checked or are simply common sense. His daily tweets are a national joke. According to non-partisan fact-check he has told 8,000 lies since his inauguration. That comes to about 10 a day. It seems that America has come full circle. We started with a president who "cannot tell a lie" to one who cannot tell the truth.
Don Vandine
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.