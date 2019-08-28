The current administration's border policy is flawed. And according to Islamic teachings it is cruel. In the Holy Qur'an it states: "And show mercy to parents and to near relatives, orphans, the needy and to the neighbour who is your relative and the neighbor who is not your relative... (4:36).
In other words, One should be kind to neighbors and those less fortunate; to those individuals and families seeking to emigrate to the U.S..
Government agents should not treat these people badly. Immigrants and asylum seekers should be provided the basic necessities. They should not be punished when their only crime is seeking a better and safer life.
Kathleen Aziz
Southwest side
