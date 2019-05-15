I am deeply upset that Senator Sinema is going against Net Neutrality. I've been contacting each Senator for years about this issue but it wasn't much of a surprise they were against it since they were the GOP. However, when I voted for Senator Sinema to represent me as a Democrat; she ought to rethink her position on the issue. There is nothing she can say that can convince us to kill Net Neutrality. I urge the Senator not to ignore her constituents. Do not repeal NN. We will revolt if the people are defied. The internet is a privilege we pay for and it's not her to choose what we do with it.
Erik Stewart
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.