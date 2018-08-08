Re: the online letter to the editor "Nothing but anti-Muslim bigotry."
Mr. Richard Coan is Correct in His Assessment of Netanyahu and Trump!!!
:...Netanyahu is obviously an anti-Muslim bigot, like President Trump,..."
We can begin to effectively neutralize the animosity within the Muslim Community with a recognition of the historic character of Palestine as representing the common heritage of Christian, Jews, and Muslims; that the United States rejects claims for the completely autonomous political and cultural development of any one religious/cultural group in Palestine; that Christians, Jews, and Muslims have a cooperative, co-equal, semi-autonomous share in the political and cultural development of Palestine.
The United States must re-evaluate and re-formulate our Foreign Policy in the Middle East. If we have not the rectitude and courage to undue the injustices to the indigenous people of Palestine, the possibility of the use of weapons of mass destruction may involve this country in a Religious War of self-destruction.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
