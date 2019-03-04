I can’t keep track of all the Democrats that have announced that they are running for president, so please help me out. Are there any capitalists in the fray yet? Our sitting president who is apparently seeking reelection, orates that America will never be a socialist country, so we know where he stands. Is it possible that the 2020 election could actually be a debate of these two incompatible economic systems? Seriously folks, are we not reading and appreciating world history? Yes it’s boring to dust off tomes of Lenin’s Russia, so why don’t we start our research in March 2019 on the pages of the Daily Star? The Star consistently reports on the collapse of the Hugo Chavez socialist experiment in Venezuela as it morphs into the communist regime of Madero. So think before you vote. History began yesterday.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
