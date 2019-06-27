I'm more than a little perplexed with this Green New Deal thing. I'm not denying there is a weather change; when I transferred to Ft. Huachuca in 1977 we would get 3 or 4 snows a year. The snow pack remained on Miller Peak from Thanksgiving until Mothers Day and the creeks in Garden and Huachuca Canyons ran year round. Back then the “Chicken Little” activists were forecasting a new ice age. If you’ve followed this movement over the years, you know that none of their dire predictions of doom has actually come to fruition.
Now radical socialist politicians are forecasting a new catastrophe: The Green New Deal that, in a nutshell, predicts unless we discontinue using all fossil fuels the world will end in 12 years.
Do you really believe, that in order to save the world, we must adopt this boondoggle!
Elliott Wilson
Sierra Vista
