U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has announced a proposed policy change that any illegal immigrant residing with citizen or legal immigrant family members in government subsidized housing projects would be evicted. The previous policy adjusted family benefits to exclude illegal immigrants, but allowed for their residence. That is right, instead of the government going out and apprehending the known illegal immigrant(s) and charging somebody with federal crimes of Harboring and Aiding and Abetting, family benefits got adjusted. How absurd! Newly appointed U. S Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli just announced "that if a sponsored immigrant receives any federal means-tested public benefits, the sponsor will be expected to reimburse the benefits-granting agency for every dollar of benefits received by the immigrant." Sponsors of prospective immigrants, usually family members, sign an "Affidavit of Support" saying they will financially support the petitioned immigrant. THIS is a breath of fresh air as this long standing legal agreement clause has never really been enforced!
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.