Trump just announced he will impose additional tariffs on Chinese imports, telling a cheering crowd that “Until such time as there is a deal, we will be taxing the hell out of China.”
Actually we will be “taxing the hell” out of American importers, not China. Not one penny of any tariff is paid by China. China will retaliate by imposing tariffs on American goods, which will have to be paid by Chinese importers.
Tariffs are a giant game of chicken in which each side says to the other “I am going to hurt myself until you make me stop.” The idea being that both sides will be in pain, and the question just becomes who will blink first. (The $16 billion in subsidies Trump has promised farmers hurt by the tariffs, is us blinking.) We will blink first because our politicians are amenable to public pressure from those hurt by the tariffs. The Chinese government has no such constraints. This is a war we are destined to lose.
Larry DeWitt
Northeast side
