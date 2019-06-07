Begin early and teach your children these four basic rules for success: First, divide all your playmates into “winners” and “losers”. The winners are those that are nice to you and the losers are the ones who don’t like the things you say and do.
Secondly, think of creative ways to insult the losers. Make up demeaning names for them and refer to them by these names at every opportunity. . Third, constantly tell everyone that you are very smartest and the best at every single thing you do. Even if they know it’s not true, the winners will believe you. Finally, never, ever admit to any fault, weakness or mistake. If you do make a mistake, lie about it and blame others. Always remember, the truth is whatever you say it is. Teach these four rules and, who knows, someday your child might grow up to be President.
Ron Andrea
SaddleBrooke
