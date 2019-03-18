President Trump released a U.S budget outline. He proposes a 5 percent cut to non-defense discretionary spending, reducing those funds to $543 billion while raising defense spending to $750 billion, cutting funds for vital domestic programs and services that ensure Americans’ health and safety. Money spent on endless wars or a new nuclear arms race should be spent instead on much-needed investments in clean energy infrastructure and jobs to help protect us from the climate emergency, in healthcare, housing, education, and other services that meet people’s real needs. The increase in military funding also comes at the expense of key environmental health protections. Trump’s proposed budget cuts EPA funding to $6.1 billion, a 31 percent cut over current spending. The EPA has a solemn responsibility to ensure clean air, clear water, and other critical environmental protections for Americans. What does this bode for the future health for our nation?
Barbara Warren
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.