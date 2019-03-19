New Zealand is very smart. The terrorist that murdered 50 people will never have his face shown or his name spoken. This is a brilliant strategy. Most of these mass murderers commit these horrible atrocities for attention to their evil causes and attention to themselves.
We should follow suit.
There should be no fame or recognition for these acts of cowardice and evil. I really don't care about the reasons for their crime, who they are, or their tragic life histories. They should be erased from society. Focus on the victims and the reason why our society produces these devils.
Richard Bechtold
West side
