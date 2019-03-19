Massacre of 50 Muslims praying in mosques is a horrific event. In the recent past the West has been tolerant to people of all religions. Once terrorism starts there is no end. I give an example. Pakistan, created in 1947, was an economically progressive country until 1970. Then a political leader came. He declared the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, a very small minority sect of Islam non-Muslim. After his death successive governments, using religion, continued to tighten the screws and members of the Ahmadiyya Community were relentlessly persecuted. They were killed and massacred in their mosques. The religious terrorists, with help from the government, having terrorized the Ahmadis, came after the other minorities like Christians and Shias. Then came the turn of the majority which also have sects . They slaughtered each other. A progressive country came to a screeching halt. The world can learn a lesson. Religious terrorism must be nipped in the bud. Let us keep America a beacon of religious harmony.
Abdul Aziz
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.