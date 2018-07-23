So Trump apparently lied about the $150,000 payment made to the tabloid which bought and then killed the story of his alleged affair with a Playboy model. Although this would be a major scandal during normal times, somehow this story barely registers. After all, we have just gone through a week in which our president repeatedly demonstrated his eagerness to act as an agent of a murderous totalitarian regime. A little sex scandal, even one involving campaign finance violations, just fails to impress.
Donald Reese
Southeast side
