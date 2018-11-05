Protecting America’s wild places isn’t a Democratic value or Republican value. It is an American value, one we cherish here in Arizona.
Wildfires and drought caused by climate change threaten Arizona’s future, just as melting permafrost and receding sea ice are in America’s Arctic. The last thing we should be doing now is opening our largest and wildest wildlife refuge up to oil and gas development. So I would like to thank Ann Kirkpatrick, for endorsing the pledge to restore protections to the Arctic Refuge. More than two-thirds of American voters oppose drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and the majority of Arizonans support using public lands for conservation and recreation over energy production. We shouldn’t be drilling in Grand Canyon National Park and we shouldn’t be doing it in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge either.
Barbara Warren
North side
