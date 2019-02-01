Two letter writers in Wednesday’s paper (Simolaris and Beck) said it well. Both objected to the partisan appearance of the front page of last Saturday’s paper (Jan. 26, 2019). The headlines, photos, and content all appeared to be the work of liberal partisans. A newspaper should not gloat at the President even though it might be well deserved. I am a registered Democrat and a political moderate, but I hate to see a newspaper taking sides.
The purpose of a good newspaper is to report the news with as little bias as possible. This is not always easy - we all have opinions. However, reporters should try, and the editors should be aware of the bias problem. The headline writers of the Star are often the worst offenders, with the photo choosers next. The Opinion Page is off the hook since opinion is allowed and the editor does a good job of providing different views. If we could only see less of David Fitzsimmons, things would be great.
Tom Griffith
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.