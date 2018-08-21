Re: the Aug. 19 column "Reporting Trump's own words isn't 'negative.'"
I nearly fell out of my chair the other day when I read the collection of letters taking you and yours to task, I couldn't believe it. Now, you've responded. Yes, you and the rest of us are biased but your position is pretty clear in your Sunday editorial. Looks like your biggest complaint is that Trump tweets. How dare he talk informally to the people!
I noticed all the letters were pretty much standard fare for your paper. The same old stuff, Trump lies (for a living), we're separating babies from their parents, Trump hates immigrants, comparisons of the Berlin wall to the border, etc., when little of it is true. Sarah, you say there's no conspiracy? Then why are 90 percent of the AP articles anti-Trump? I saw one today lamenting that unlike Obama's administration, Trump is following immigration law. My final words: Viva Omarosa! Get it?
John P. Slusser Sr.
Northeast side
