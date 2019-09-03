As the presidential campaign heats up, we shall have to endure Trump's juvenile nicknames for his opponents. It's only fair that he should have some nicknames too. I suggest "Recession Donnie", since his foolish trade wars and unwise economic policies seem to be driving the economy into recession. "Flip Flop Don" also fits due to his predictable surrender to the NRA on background checks and other sane measures, after he first spoke out for tougher gun laws and rules . Perhaps Trump also does not want to inconvenience his white supremacist supporters who are considering the sickening violence that he incites with his hate and fear mongering as the domestic terrorist in chief. I wonder: when did civility, politeness, courtesy and respect for another person's humanity become "political correctness?"
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
